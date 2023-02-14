Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

