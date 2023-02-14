Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Down 1.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 46,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 28,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

