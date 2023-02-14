Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $12.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at $1,763,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at $3,272,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at $3,119,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

