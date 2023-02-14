Fusion Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 3.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.07. 530,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,768. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.00. The company has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.