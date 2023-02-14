Fusion Capital LLC Invests $1.54 Million in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1,373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 873,809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,912,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 663,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 234,407 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 77,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,879. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

