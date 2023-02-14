FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

