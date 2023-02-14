G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $18.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 438.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 53.2 %

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.