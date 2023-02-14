GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 29,550 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.34% of CIRCOR International worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $552.37 million, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Articles

