GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 18,234 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.44.

VMW stock opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

