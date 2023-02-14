GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.36 Million in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,679 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $795,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

