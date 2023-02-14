GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 27,700 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,044,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in PFSweb by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,122,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PFSweb by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in PFSweb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 266,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PFSweb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PFSweb Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,588,478.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

About PFSweb

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.