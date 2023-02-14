GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 1,550 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.12% of SciPlay worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 9.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 64,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SciPlay by 17.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,536 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

