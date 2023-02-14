Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 24,700 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $36,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.