Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,791 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

