Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 288,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 155,770 shares.The stock last traded at $40.53 and had previously closed at $40.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.