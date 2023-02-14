Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 288,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 155,770 shares.The stock last traded at $40.53 and had previously closed at $40.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.
Galapagos Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.