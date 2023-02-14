Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $32.06 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 4.53% of Astec Industries worth $32,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Astec Industries by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $56.21.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

