Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after buying an additional 1,145,253 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,035,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

