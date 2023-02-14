GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $23.03

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.03, but opened at $22.33. GDS shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 112,502 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.37.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.