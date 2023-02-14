Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.55 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $12.55 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $6.89 or 0.00031536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00043600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00217398 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

