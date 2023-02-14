Gendell Jeffrey L Has $4.51 Million Position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Gendell Jeffrey L lowered its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp comprises about 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 7.12% of IF Bancorp worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

