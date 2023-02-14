Gendell Jeffrey L Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,912 shares during the quarter. Camping World comprises about 1.3% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Camping World were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Camping World by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 610,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camping World by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 822.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 464,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

