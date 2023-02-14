Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 1,120 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.12% of Civista Bancshares worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

