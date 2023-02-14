Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 29,802 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,802 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.67% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 97.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,406. The company has a market capitalization of $234.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.40. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

