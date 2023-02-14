Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 5,237 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.58% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

