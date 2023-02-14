Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 797,136 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,331 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 797,136 shares during the period. Peabody Energy accounts for about 3.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.84% of Peabody Energy worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,426 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,765 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after purchasing an additional 672,358 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 98,713 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 66,370 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 218.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 78,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BTU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.