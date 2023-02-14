GeniuX (IUX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $250,230.91 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeniuX has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00431933 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.32 or 0.28612026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
