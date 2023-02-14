Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.
Shares of G opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Strs Ohio grew its position in Genpact by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $1,965,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 336.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
