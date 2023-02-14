Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 5,343 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Institutional Trading of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.