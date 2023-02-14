GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 6.1% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 8,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 64,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.
GH Research Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.
Institutional Trading of GH Research
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.