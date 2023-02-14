GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 6.1% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 8,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 64,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GH Research by 13,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GH Research by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

