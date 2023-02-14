Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 103,349 shares.The stock last traded at $55.10 and had previously closed at $57.00.

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

