Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 103,349 shares.The stock last traded at $55.10 and had previously closed at $57.00.
ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.17.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.
