GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 14th (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology’s (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 14th. GigaCloud Technology had issued 2,940,000 shares in its public offering on August 18th. The total size of the offering was $36,015,000 based on an initial share price of $12.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
