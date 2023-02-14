Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,061,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,023 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.0% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $127,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

GILD traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,494. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

