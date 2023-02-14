Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

