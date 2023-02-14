Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Down 0.4 %

GKOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. 183,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.