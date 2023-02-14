Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,550,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963,479. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

