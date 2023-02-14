Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 786,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 609,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 239,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Activity

Construction Partners Price Performance

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. 96,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $32.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.