Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,220 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $74,919,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 956,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after purchasing an additional 216,492 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.56. 381,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

