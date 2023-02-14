Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

