Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MLPX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,826. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40.

