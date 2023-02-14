GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 6,131,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after buying an additional 1,705,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 816,869 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

