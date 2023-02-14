Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

Globe Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Globe Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

