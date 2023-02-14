Gnosis 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.90 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Gnosis has a market cap of $281.89 million and $2.90 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $108.86 or 0.00493039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00433258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.22 or 0.28699774 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.