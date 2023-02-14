Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Down 4.6%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Goldsource Mines Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
About Goldsource Mines
Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
