Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches One Day Volume of $323,148.03

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $323,148.03 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,751.73 or 0.12666029 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
