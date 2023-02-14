Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of InfuSystem worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFU. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $334,463.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $334,463.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,024.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,838 shares of company stock worth $875,363. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.67 million, a PE ratio of 997.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

