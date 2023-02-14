Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

EWC opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

