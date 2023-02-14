Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of CarParts.com worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. raised its position in CarParts.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 850,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in CarParts.com by 87.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarParts.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 88,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CarParts.com by 458.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

