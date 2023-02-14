Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $605,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MTN opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.96.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

