Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 6,097 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

