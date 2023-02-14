Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 382 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

